Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 399,341 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.70% of Micron Technology worth $427,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 134,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,800,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

