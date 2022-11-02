Parnassus Investments LLC Has $177.46 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,629 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $177,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,168 shares of company stock worth $33,741,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $836.51. 3,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,319. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $845.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $726.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

