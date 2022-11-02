Parnassus Investments LLC Has $230.66 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,223 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $230,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $280,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.31. 5,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.49.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

