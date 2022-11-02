Parnassus Investments LLC Has $282.17 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,964,683 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Applied Materials worth $282,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 229,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.