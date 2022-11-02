Parnassus Investments LLC Has $549.36 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 1.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $549,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after purchasing an additional 224,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,888. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

