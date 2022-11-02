Parnassus Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 844,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,330,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of Amdocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,683,000 after buying an additional 443,199 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 6,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.