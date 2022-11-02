Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 82,099 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82,099 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $89,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $146.44. 20,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.