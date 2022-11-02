Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235,313 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $114,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.