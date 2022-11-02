Patrick W. Galley Sells 4,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 56,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

