PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) EVP Acquires $18,610.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) EVP David W. Kim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $18,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 53,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 93.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

