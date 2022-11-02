PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) EVP Acquires $18,610.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) EVP David W. Kim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $18,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 53,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.
PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.
Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.