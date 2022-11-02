PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

NTR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. 202,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

