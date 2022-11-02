PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $73,810.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. 758,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

