Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 11,550 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 62,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

