Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

