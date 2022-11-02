Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares UltraShort Euro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUO. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro during the first quarter worth $902,000.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUO opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

