Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Sells $18,561.64 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $18,561.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,566.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 3,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,673. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $850.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

