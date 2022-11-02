PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.73-$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.44. 30,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $182.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.15.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

