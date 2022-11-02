Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 111.8% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

