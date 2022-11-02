Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

