Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

