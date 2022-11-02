Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $557,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.