Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 3,388 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

