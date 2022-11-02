Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 952 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 66.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in HP by 305.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

