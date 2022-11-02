Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 388,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The company has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

