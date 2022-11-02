Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.
PFE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.
Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 284,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.