Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 284,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

