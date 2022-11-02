Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $227,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,786,000 after purchasing an additional 704,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

