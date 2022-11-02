Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 4,889 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

