Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 514 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 220,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 480,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 274,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $467.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.67.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.