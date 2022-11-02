Pierre Labbé Sells 11,900 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,190.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE OSK traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,174. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.20. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$5.02.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Osisko Mining Company Profile

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.