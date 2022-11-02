PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.43 and traded as low as $12.03. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 424,492 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 603,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 522,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 519,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

