PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.43 and traded as low as $12.03. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 424,492 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.