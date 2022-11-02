Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires 3,935 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 1.4% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.73.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.54. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

