Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 22,949 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 368.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 668,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 608,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 227,664 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 91.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

MRVL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 507,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

