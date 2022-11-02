Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $81.66 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $81.66 million and $256,298.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00251481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,456,018 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

