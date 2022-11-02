PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect PLBY Group to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. FMR LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PLBY Group by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

