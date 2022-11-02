Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $69.23 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $69.23 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

