Polygon Achieves Market Cap of $7.36 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004179 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.36 billion and approximately $503.94 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.62 or 0.30498220 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011911 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
