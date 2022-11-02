Polymath Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Polymath has a total market cap of $241.09 million and approximately $65.45 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

