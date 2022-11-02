Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Poshmark Stock Performance

Shares of POSH opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of -0.68. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

Insider Activity

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 59.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Poshmark by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

