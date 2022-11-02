Potomac Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of RCI Hospitality worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $756.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.23 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

