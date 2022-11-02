Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $966,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Steven Madden Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $51.56.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
