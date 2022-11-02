Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $966,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

