Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Premier Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

