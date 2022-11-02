ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.08

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.08 and traded as high as $38.67. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 69,452 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 1,025,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.