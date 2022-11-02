Prospect Hill Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.57. 905,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.68. The firm has a market cap of $342.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

