Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $3,723.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

