Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. 3,597,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,059. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

