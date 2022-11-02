PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading 5.8% Higher

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 1,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.