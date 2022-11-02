Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

PEG opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 81.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 210,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

