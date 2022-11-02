Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 836095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 57.86 and a quick ratio of 51.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
