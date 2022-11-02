Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the quarter. PVH comprises about 2.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 11.86% of PVH worth $451,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PVH by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 97.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 12,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,226. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

