Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,030 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.62% of Umpqua worth $59,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 43.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. 59,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.